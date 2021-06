Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help identifying three vandalism suspects.

The three suspects — pictured above — were caught on surveillance footage vandalizing Forks Township property with graffiti in several different areas, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Detective Philomena Kelly at 610-438-8121 or Pkelly@forkstownship.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.