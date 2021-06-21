RECOGNIZE HIM? Police Seek ID For Man In Bethlehem Hit-And-Run Investigation

Police in Bethlehem are seeking the public’s help identifying a man in connection with a local hit-and-run crash.

The man pictured above is wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run investigation, Bethlehem Police said Monday.

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice’s request for additional details.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Bethlehem Police Department at 610-865-7000 or send an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

