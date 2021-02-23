RECOGNIZE HIM? Police Seek ID For Lehigh Valley Porch Pirate Caught On Camera

Police in Bethlehem Township are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance footage stealing packages from a front porch last week.

The man, pictured above, was seen snatching two packages from a front porch in the township in the surveillance video posted to the local police Facebook page.

The thefts occurred on Feb. 17, police said.

Watch the full video clip here.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Fox at (610) 419-9646 or email efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

