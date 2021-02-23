Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Pennsylvania Youth Pastor Busted With Child Porn, AG Says
Police & Fire

RECOGNIZE HIM? Police Seek ID For Lehigh Valley Porch Pirate Caught On Camera

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The man was seen snatching two packages from a front porch in the township in the surveillance video posted to the local police Facebook page.
The man was seen snatching two packages from a front porch in the township in the surveillance video posted to the local police Facebook page. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

Police in Bethlehem Township are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance footage stealing packages from a front porch last week.

The man, pictured above, was seen snatching two packages from a front porch in the township in the surveillance video posted to the local police Facebook page.

The thefts occurred on Feb. 17, police said.

Watch the full video clip here.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Investigator Fox at (610) 419-9646 or email efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.