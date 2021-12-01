Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton Daily Voice serves Northampton, PA
Northampton Daily Voice serves Northampton, PA

Police & Fire

Police Warn Of Recent Catalytic Converter Thefts In Bethlehem

Valerie Musson

Bethlehem Police
Bethlehem Police Photo Credit: https://www.bethlehem-pa.gov/Police

Police in Bethlehem have issued a warning to local drivers regarding an increase in catalytic converter thefts from vehicle exhaust systems.

Most of the thefts have occurred during overnight hours, police said.

“Thieves target these vehicle parts because they are fairly easy to remove and contain metals that can be resold,” Bethlehem Police said.

Victims of catalytic converter theft will typically hear a “loud vehicle exhaust” when starting the car, police said.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to the department by sending an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov or calling the tip line at 610-691-6660.

