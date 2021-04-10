Police Seek Suspect In Bethlehem ID Fraud Attempt

Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down a suspect who attempted to use a fake ID at a Bethlehem AT&T store.

The suspect, pictured above, tried to add a line to an existing AT&T account and purchase an iPhone 13 at the Nazareth Pike store around 5 p.m. on Sept. 27, Bethlehem Township Police said.

The suspect used a fake Pennsylvania driver's license for a woman in Germansville while attempting to complete the transaction, police said.

The suspect then fled before police arrived and the transaction had been denied, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Fox at 610-419-9646 or send an email to efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

