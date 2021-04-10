Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Police Seek Suspect In Bethlehem ID Fraud Attempt

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down a suspect who attempted to use a fake ID at a Bethlehem AT&T store.
Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down a suspect who attempted to use a fake ID at a Bethlehem AT&T store. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help tracking down a suspect who attempted to use a fake ID at a Bethlehem AT&T store.

The suspect, pictured above, tried to add a line to an existing AT&T account and purchase an iPhone 13 at the Nazareth Pike store around 5 p.m. on Sept. 27, Bethlehem Township Police said.

The suspect used a fake Pennsylvania driver's license for a woman in Germansville while attempting to complete the transaction, police said.

The suspect then fled before police arrived and the transaction had been denied, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Fox at 610-419-9646 or send an email to efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.