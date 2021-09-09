Contact Us
Police Seek Northampton County Man Accused Of Felony Access Device Fraud, Theft

Valerie Musson
Geoffrey Allen Painter, 28
Geoffrey Allen Painter, 28 Photo Credit: CrimeWatchPA.com/Lower Saucon Township Police Department

Police in Northampton County are seeking the public’s help locating a man accused of felony access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking.

A warrant was issued August 25 for the arrest of Geoffrey Allen Painter, 28, with a felony charge for forgery, as well as theft by unlawful taking and possession of an access device known to be counterfeit or altered, Lower Saucon Township police said Thursday.

The alleged crimes occurred on the 1200 block of Seidersville Road in Bethlehem, police said.

Anyone with information about Painter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Saucon Police Department at 610-759-2200.

Source: Lower Saucon Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

