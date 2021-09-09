Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Woman Caught On Video Burglarizing Vehicles In Northampton County

Valerie Musson
Recognize her? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman caught on surveillance footage burglarizing a vehicle in Northampton County. Photo Credit: Colonial Regional Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman caught on surveillance footage burglarizing a vehicle in Northampton County before dawn Thursday.

The woman seen above was captured on Ring video footage entering an unlocked vehicle in the Lord Byron, Mark Twain, Chesterfield neighborhood of Hanover Township around 2 a.m., Colonial Regional Police said.

The woman was rummaging through the vehicle’s contents when she was scared off by the homeowner, police said.

While no items were stolen, police say several other vehicles in the neighborhood may have been burglarized, and another person is believed to be involved.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the time/area is asked to send an email to rnigro@colonialregionalpd.org.

