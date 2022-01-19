Contact Us
Police Seek ID For Truck Suspected In 4 Lehigh Valley Hospital Van Catalytic Converter Thefts

Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a truck involved in a string of catalytic converter thefts from medical vehicles at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the owner of a truck involved in a string of catalytic converter thefts from medical vehicles at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

The truck pictured above was involved in four catalytic converter thefts from transport vans at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg on Jan. 15, Bethlehem Police said Wednesday.

“This included vans used for the transportation of hospital employees, as well as visitors and patients from the Good Shepherd Rehabilitation facility,” police said.

The vehicle appears to be a Ford truck with a utility body. It has distinctive white spray paint on the inside of the utility bed and on a door of the utility body on the passenger side, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bethlehem Police at 610-865-7000 or send an email to bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

