Police Seek ID For Suspect Who Stole Tools, Children’s Power Car From Bethlehem Property

Valerie Musson
The suspect pictured above is accused of stealing several Dewalt power tools and a children's motorized toy car from a property on the 300 block of Wyandotte Street sometime Monday, Bethlehem Police said. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect they say stole several tools as well as a children’s toy power car from a property in Bethlehem.

The suspect pictured above is accused of stealing several Dewalt power tools from a property on the 300 block of Wyandotte Street sometime Monday, Bethlehem Police said.

The suspect also took a children’s power wheel, according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the BPD tip line at 610-691-6660, email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov or use the Northampton County Non-Emergency line at 610-865-7187.

