Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Northampton County CVS Thieves

The men pictured above are accused of stealing about $1,000 worth of Claritin, Allegra, Abreva, Tylenol, and Zyrtec from the CVS on S. Broadway in Wind Gap just before 3 p.m. Monday, Slate Belt Police said.
The men pictured above are accused of stealing about $1,000 worth of Claritin, Allegra, Abreva, Tylenol, and Zyrtec from the CVS on S. Broadway in Wind Gap just before 3 p.m. Monday, Slate Belt Police said.

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying suspects who stole $1,000 worth of medicine from CVS.

The men pictured above are accused of stealing about $1,000 worth of Claritin, Allegra, Abreva, Tylenol, and Zyrtec from the CVS on S. Broadway in Wind Gap just before 3 p.m. Monday, Slate Belt Police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Slate Belt Regional Police Department at 610-759-8517.

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®:/Slate Belt Police Department

