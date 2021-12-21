Police Seek ID For Lehigh Valley Wallet Thieves

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two people who worked together to steal a wallet from a victim shopping at a Lehigh Valley grocery store.

The suspects, pictured above, were caught on surveillance footage working together to steal a wallet from a victim shopping at Giant on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township on Sept. 23, local police said in a Monday release.

The victim’s credit card was later used for several purchases at Target in Greenwich Township, NJ, Bethlehem Township police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Cpl. Anderson at 610-814-6461 or email janderson@bethlehemtwp.com.

