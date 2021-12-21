Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Lehigh Valley Wallet Thieves

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
The suspects, pictured above, were caught on surveillance footage working together to steal a wallet from a victim shopping at Giant on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township on Sept. 23, local police said in a Monday release.
The suspects, pictured above, were caught on surveillance footage working together to steal a wallet from a victim shopping at Giant on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township on Sept. 23, local police said in a Monday release. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two people who worked together to steal a wallet from a victim shopping at a Lehigh Valley grocery store.

The suspects, pictured above, were caught on surveillance footage working together to steal a wallet from a victim shopping at Giant on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township on Sept. 23, local police said in a Monday release.

The victim’s credit card was later used for several purchases at Target in Greenwich Township, NJ, Bethlehem Township police said.

Scroll down to view additional photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to contact Cpl. Anderson at 610-814-6461 or email janderson@bethlehemtwp.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.