Police Seek ID For Lehigh Valley Hit-And-Run Driver

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a utility vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Lehigh Valley.

The vehicle — pictured above — slammed into another car near the intersection of N. Broadway and E. West Street on Monday, May 23, Slate Belt Regional Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 7.

The driver then fled the area.

Anyone with information about the driver’s identity is asked to contact Officer Brands of the Slate Belt Regional Police Department at 610-759-8517.

