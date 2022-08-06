Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Lehigh Valley Hit-And-Run Driver

Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a utility vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Lehigh Valley.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a utility vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Lehigh Valley.

The vehicle — pictured above — slammed into another car near the intersection of N. Broadway and E. West Street on Monday, May 23, Slate Belt Regional Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 7.

The driver then fled the area.

Anyone with information about the driver’s identity is asked to contact Officer Brands of the Slate Belt Regional Police Department at 610-759-8517.

