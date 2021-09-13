Police Seek ID For Getaway Van In Northampton County Daytime Burglary

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the getaway van in a Northampton County robbery.
The utility van pictured above was involved in a daytime burglary in Palmer Township over the weekend, local police said.
The van is white and has its rear passenger side window missing with a plastic covering, police said.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Palmer Township Police.
“We are asking our [residents] to be vigil, be sure to secure your house day and night, and report immediately if you see a van matching the description,” police said.
