Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Police Seek ID For Getaway Van In Northampton County Daytime Burglary

Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the getaway van in a Northampton County robbery. Photo Credit: Palmer Township Police via Facebook

The utility van pictured above was involved in a daytime burglary in Palmer Township over the weekend, local police said.

The van is white and has its rear passenger side window missing with a plastic covering, police said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Palmer Township Police.

“We are asking our [residents] to be vigil, be sure to secure your house day and night, and report immediately if you see a van matching the description,” police said.

