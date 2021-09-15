Police Seek Bethlehem Man, 31, Charged With Felony Kidnapping

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a Bethlehem man wanted for first-degree felony kidnapping.

Christopher Michael Sigley, 31, allegedly kidnapped a child previously known to him before dropping the child off unharmed on Tuesday, Bethlehem Township police said.

Sigley was also involved in several police pursuits throughout Northampton County the same day, authorities said.

Sigley is known to drive a 2004 GMC Sierra K2500 HD with Pennsylvania registration ZPG9520, police said.

Sigley has threatened to harm himself and others and should not be approached, police said. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

