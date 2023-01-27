Police Search For Missing Northampton County Juvenile

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile from Northampton County.

Logan Stenger lives in the 3800 block of William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, police said on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Stenger stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information on Stenger’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Palmer Township Police Department at (610) 759-2200.

Source: Palmer Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

