Police: Passenger, 28, Runs From Officers During Lehigh Valley Traffic Stop, Ditches Loaded Gun

An Allentown man was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a car that had just been pulled over when he ran away, initiating a police chase and abandoning a loaded gun along the way, authorities said.

Brian Giron, 28, ran off and initiated a foot chase during a traffic stop near the 400 block of W. Hamilton Street around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Allentown Assistant Police Chief Charles Roca said.

Giron continued to lead a foot pursuit and at one point abandoned a loaded gun under a vehicle, which was later recovered by police, authorities said.

Giron was apprehended a short time later and charged with various firearms offenses, police said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

