Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Police: Passenger, 28, Runs From Officers During Lehigh Valley Traffic Stop, Ditches Loaded Gun

Valerie Musson
Valerie Musson
Allentown Police
Allentown Police Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department via Facebook

An Allentown man was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a car that had just been pulled over when he ran away, initiating a police chase and abandoning a loaded gun along the way, authorities said.

Brian Giron, 28, ran off and initiated a foot chase during a traffic stop near the 400 block of W. Hamilton Street around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Allentown Assistant Police Chief Charles Roca said.

Giron continued to lead a foot pursuit and at one point abandoned a loaded gun under a vehicle, which was later recovered by police, authorities said.

Giron was apprehended a short time later and charged with various firearms offenses, police said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

