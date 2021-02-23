Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Hatfield PD: Boy, 15, Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing His 2 Siblings
Police & Fire

Police: One Shot In Northampton County, Suspect In Custody

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Bethlehem Township Police
Bethlehem Township Police Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

One person was injured and another taken into custody following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Northampton County, police said.

The shooting occurred near the 3100 block of Clifton Avenue in Bethlehem Township just after 2:30 p.m., police said.

A suspect was subsequently arrested and taken into custody following the incident, police said.

The entrance to the development remained blocked for emergency personnel and processing as of 3:30 p.m., though there is no danger to anyone in the area, police said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.