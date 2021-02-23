Police: One Shot In Northampton County, Suspect In Custody

One person was injured and another taken into custody following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Northampton County, police said.

The shooting occurred near the 3100 block of Clifton Avenue in Bethlehem Township just after 2:30 p.m., police said.

A suspect was subsequently arrested and taken into custody following the incident, police said.

The entrance to the development remained blocked for emergency personnel and processing as of 3:30 p.m., though there is no danger to anyone in the area, police said.

Additional details were not immediately released.

