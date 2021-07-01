Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northampton
Northampton

Police & Fire

Police Nab Northampton County Man Accused Of Stealing Credit Cards, Jewelry From Roommate

Valerie Musson
Slate Belt Regional Police
Slate Belt Regional Police Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department via Facebook

Police in Northampton County have arrested a 34-year-old man accused of stealing credit cards and jewelry from a former roommate.

Neil Allen Peck II was arrested around 4 p.m. Wednesday on an April 2019 warrant accusing him of stealing credit cards and jewelry from a man who had been allowing him to live with him and share his vehicle, Slate Belt Police said.

The victim noticed that the items were missing in early March of 2019, police said.

Peck was charged with access device fraud and theft from a motor vehicle. He was being held at the Slate Belt Regional Police Department.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

