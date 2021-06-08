Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Police: Easton Gunpoint Robber, 19, Was Also Arrested 6 Days Previously For Theft

Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a recent gunpoint robbery in Easton — and the alleged culprit, Elijah Whittingham, 19, was apprehended for a series of attempted car break-ins just six days beforehand, authorities said.
Elijah Whittingham, 19, is accused of wielding a handgun and demanding cash from employees at the Express Mini Market on Butler Street in Easton shortly before 6:30 p.m. on May 9, Lt. Matthew T. Gerould said.

Whittingham was arrested around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and faces charges of robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, theft and receiving stolen property, Gerould said.

Whittingham was previously arrested and charged with theft from a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, purchase, consumption or transportation of liquor and possession of marijuana after he was caught trying to enter several cars parked along the 500 block of Seneca Street in Bethlehem the morning of May 3, authorities said.

Whittingham is scheduled to be arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Weber.

