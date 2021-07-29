Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

Pickup Truck Driver, 33, Killed In Northampton County Crash, State Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania State Police car.
Pennsylvania State Police car. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Facebook

A 33-year-old pickup truck driver was killed after crashing into a utility pole and house in Northampton County Wednesday evening, state police confirmed.

The Upper Mount Bethel Township man — whose name has not been released — was driving east on Route 512 when he lost control of the truck and struck a utility pole and house about half a mile east of Heiden Road around 11:50 p.m., state police said in a release.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The investigation is being conducted by PSP Belfast and the Northampton County Coroner’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.