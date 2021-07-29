Pickup Truck Driver, 33, Killed In Northampton County Crash, State Police Say

A 33-year-old pickup truck driver was killed after crashing into a utility pole and house in Northampton County Wednesday evening, state police confirmed.

The Upper Mount Bethel Township man — whose name has not been released — was driving east on Route 512 when he lost control of the truck and struck a utility pole and house about half a mile east of Heiden Road around 11:50 p.m., state police said in a release.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The investigation is being conducted by PSP Belfast and the Northampton County Coroner’s Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.