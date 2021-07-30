Contact Us
Police & Fire

PHOTOS: Victim Seriously Injured After Jeep Veers Off Northampton County Road Into Woods

One person was seriously injured after a Jeep veered off the road and landed in a patch of woods in Northampton County Friday morning, authorities said.

Upper Nazareth Fire Department members responding to a smoke investigation on the 3000 block of Newburg Road around 7:15 a.m. were met with the mangled Jeep, which had traveled “down an embankment through a section of woods and ended up in a corn field,” the department said.

Members performed a terrain rescue to extricate the victim from the vehicle before cutting through the wooded area and traveling back up the steep embankment to safety.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries, the department said.

The Bath Fire Department also assisted at the scene, authorities said.

