PHOTOS: Victim Seriously Injured After Jeep Veers Off Northampton County Road Into Woods

One person was seriously injured after a Jeep veered off the road and landed in a patch of woods in Northampton County Friday morning, authorities said.

Upper Nazareth Fire Department members responding to a smoke investigation on the 3000 block of Newburg Road around 7:15 a.m. were met with the mangled Jeep, which had traveled “down an embankment through a section of woods and ended up in a corn field,” the department said.

Members performed a terrain rescue to extricate the victim from the vehicle before cutting through the wooded area and traveling back up the steep embankment to safety.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with serious injuries, the department said.

The Bath Fire Department also assisted at the scene, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.