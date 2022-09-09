Pedestrian Hospitalized In Lehigh Valley Hit-And-Run Crash, $10K Reward For Clues: Police

A pedestrian was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash in the Lehigh Valley, and authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for clues on the suspect vehicle.

The crash occurred in the 2300 block of Easton Rd. between Ringhoffer Rd. and Beechwood Ct. in Lower Saucon Township around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, local police said in a release on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled toward Lower Saucon Road, police said.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, according to police.

The offending vehicle may have sustained passenger front or passenger side damage.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact the Lower Saucon Township Police Department at 610-759-2200 or submit a tip through the Crimewatch Tipline and reference Incident no. 20210831M4702.

Source: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.