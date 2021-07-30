PD: Traffic Stop Of PA Man Leads To Discovery Of Explosives, Narcotics Manufacturing Operation

A Northampton County truck driver was under the influence when he was stopped by police who found several explosives, leading to the discovery of a narcotics manufacturing operation out of his home, authorities said.

Danny Berou, 32, was behind the wheel of a red Ford F-350 when he was pulled over for a violation around 4:30 a.m. on July 18, North Catasauqua Police said in a Friday release.

Berou was found to be impaired and unable to drive safely, police said.

Officers were granted a search warrant, which turned up multiple M-type explosive devices in the truck's passenger compartment, police said.

A second search warrant carried out July 23 at Berou’s home on West 27th Street in Northampton turned up additional explosive devices, as well as a narcotics manufacturing operation, police said.

Berou was arrested and charged with the following:

Weapons of mass destruction (three counts)

Carrying explosives on conveyances

Prohibited offensive weapons (three counts)

Possession of narcotics with intent to deliver

Possession of small amount of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Driving under the influence

Illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock while under the influence

Stop sign violation

The Allentown Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also assisted with the investigation.

