Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
PD: Traffic Stop Of PA Man Leads To Discovery Of Explosives, Narcotics Manufacturing Operation

Valerie Musson
North Catasauqua Police Department
North Catasauqua Police Department Photo Credit: North Catasauqua Police Department via Facebook

A Northampton County truck driver was under the influence when he was stopped by police who found several explosives, leading to the discovery of a narcotics manufacturing operation out of his home, authorities said.

Danny Berou, 32, was behind the wheel of a red Ford F-350 when he was pulled over for a violation around 4:30 a.m. on July 18, North Catasauqua Police said in a Friday release.

Berou was found to be impaired and unable to drive safely, police said.

Officers were granted a search warrant, which turned up multiple M-type explosive devices in the truck's passenger compartment, police said.

A second search warrant carried out July 23 at Berou’s home on West 27th Street in Northampton turned up additional explosive devices, as well as a narcotics manufacturing operation, police said.

Berou was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Weapons of mass destruction (three counts)
  • Carrying explosives on conveyances
  • Prohibited offensive weapons (three counts)
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to deliver
  • Possession of small amount of marijuana
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)
  • Driving under the influence
  • Illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock while under the influence
  • Stop sign violation

The Allentown Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also assisted with the investigation.

