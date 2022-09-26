Pair Of Motorcycles Worth $15K Nabbed From Lehigh Valley Garage, Police Say

Know anything? Police are seeking clues after two motorcycles worth around $15,000 were stolen from a Lehigh Valley garage.

The unknown suspect — or suspects — removed a remote garage door opener from a vehicle in a driveway in a home on the 2500 block of Apple Street in Lower Saucon Township sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, and 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, police said.

Two motorcycles, a 2020 Orange/White KTM and a 2022 Yamaha YZ65N, were then stolen from the garage, police said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage about the alleged crime is asked to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at 610-625-8722.

Source: Lower Saucon Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

