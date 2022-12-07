PA Woman Gets 5 To 15 Years In Brutal Stabbing Of 68-Year-Old Mom: DA

A Pennsylvania woman who pled guilty to brutally stabbing her 68-year-old mother while her children were home will spend at least five years behind bars, authorities announced on Tuesday, July 12.

Victoria Longenbach, 40, was sentenced to between five and 15 years in state prison by Judge John Morganelli, the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to the attack on the 2600 block of Northwood Avenue in Palmer Township found her mother suffering from a knife wound to the stomach just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, the DA’s office said.

Longenbach, meanwhile, was found covered in blood that was not her own as a 13-inch kitchen knife was found at the scene, investigators said.

Longenbach’s two young children were also in the home during the attack, authorities said.

Longenbach pleaded guilty in June 2022 to aggravated assault and two counts of child endangerment.

In addition to serving between five and 15 years in state prison, Longenbach will have a six-month to one-year concurrent sentence for each child endangerment charge.

She is also subject to drug and alcohol evaluations, psychological evaluations, and is forbidden from contacting the victims.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Ed Penetar.

