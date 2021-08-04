PA Mayor Tracks Down Teen Vandal Accused Of Spray-Painting Park Equipment, Hospital Building

A teen vandalizing a hospital and park in Northampton County was spotted and apprehended by a vigilant mayor.

The unnamed teen caught West Easton Mayor Dan DePaul’s eye while he was looking out the window overlooking Niko Park. westeastonpa.com reports.

“I saw a person walking alone, wearing a mask, carrying what looked like a cane, and something else in his other hand, enter the park and make his way to a garbage bin,” DePaul told the outlet.

“He looked into the bin, took the lid off, then lifted the liner up, spilling the garbage onto the ground. He then exited the park, running toward Wilson Borough,” the mayor said.

Since the teen left the jurisdiction, DePaul quickly got into his car and followed him, tracking him down on 20th Street, where he noticed a can of spray paint in his hand.

“He painted the letters, ‘EBK’ onto the rear entrance of the hospital building,” DePaul said.

The teen was arrested once DePaul contacted police and issued citations for graffiti.

