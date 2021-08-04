Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

PA Mayor Tracks Down Teen Vandal Accused Of Spray-Painting Park Equipment, Hospital Building

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Louis Niko Community Park in West Easton
Louis Niko Community Park in West Easton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A teen vandalizing a hospital and park in Northampton County was spotted and apprehended by a vigilant mayor.

The unnamed teen caught West Easton Mayor Dan DePaul’s eye while he was looking out the window overlooking Niko Park. westeastonpa.com reports.

“I saw a person walking alone, wearing a mask, carrying what looked like a cane, and something else in his other hand, enter the park and make his way to a garbage bin,” DePaul told the outlet.

“He looked into the bin, took the lid off, then lifted the liner up, spilling the garbage onto the ground. He then exited the park, running toward Wilson Borough,” the mayor said.

Since the teen left the jurisdiction, DePaul quickly got into his car and followed him, tracking him down on 20th Street, where he noticed a can of spray paint in his hand.

“He painted the letters, ‘EBK’ onto the rear entrance of the hospital building,” DePaul said.

The teen was arrested once DePaul contacted police and issued citations for graffiti.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.