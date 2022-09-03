PA Man With History Of Assault Wanted For Felony Rape, Unlawful Contact With Minor: Police

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a Pennsylvania man with a history of assault who has been charged with felony rape and other offenses.

A nationwide extraditable warrant has been issued for Dominick Oliveira, of Bethlehem Township, local police said Wednesday.

Oliveira, 47, faces felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, and other offenses, police said.

Oliveira is known to make frequent visits to Bethlehem and Allentown, police said.

He may be associated with a white 2007 Dodge Sprinter and a silver 1999 Honda Accord, both with PA registrations, authorities said.

Oliveira also has a criminal history of assault.

Anyone who comes into contact with Oliveira is urged to call 911.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Investigator Fox at 610-419-9646 or email efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

