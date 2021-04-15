PA Man Wanted For Terroristic Threats Jailed After Slate Belt Traffic Stop

A PA man wanted on four active warrants — including one for terroristic threats — was jailed after a traffic stop in Northampton County, authorities said.

Vernon Leroy Fountain Jr. was stopped April 11 near N. Broadway and Park Avenue in Wind Gap after police noticed that the vehicle’s registration had canceled insurance, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation determined that Fountain had four active warrants: one out of Northampton County for terroristic threats, one out of Monroe County for DUI/drugs and two from Lehigh County domestic relations, Slate Belt police said.

Fountain, 31, was also found to have a suspended license following a DUI, police said.

Fountain was being held at the Northampton County Prison pending a hearing.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA.com

