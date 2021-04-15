Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

PA Man Wanted For Terroristic Threats Jailed After Slate Belt Traffic Stop

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Slate Belt Regional Police Department
Slate Belt Regional Police Department Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department via Facebook

A PA man wanted on four active warrants — including one for terroristic threats — was jailed after a traffic stop in Northampton County, authorities said.

Vernon Leroy Fountain Jr. was stopped April 11 near N. Broadway and Park Avenue in Wind Gap after police noticed that the vehicle’s registration had canceled insurance, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation determined that Fountain had four active warrants: one out of Northampton County for terroristic threats, one out of Monroe County for DUI/drugs and two from Lehigh County domestic relations, Slate Belt police said.

Fountain, 31, was also found to have a suspended license following a DUI, police said.

Fountain was being held at the Northampton County Prison pending a hearing.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.