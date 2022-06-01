Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
PA Man Steals Motorcycle During Test Drive, Leaves His Own Truck At Victim’s House: Police

Valerie Musson
Louis J. Domenico IV, 23
Louis J. Domenico IV, 23 Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

A 23-year-old PA man was slapped with several felonies after stealing a motorcycle during a test drive and leaving his own truck in the victim's driveway, authorities said.

Louis J. Domenico IV is accused of failing to return after test driving a motorcycle that was for sale at a home on Briar Road in Pen Argyl shortly after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Domenico left his truck in the victim’s driveway and had been photographed sitting on the motorcycle before the test drive, the victim reportedly told police.

Officers confirmed Domenico’s identity through the Pennsylvania Justice Network and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Domenico was arrested by state police in Lehighton on Wednesday morning and turned over to the Slate Belt Regional Police Department, where he was charged with felonies of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property.

Domenico also faces misdemeanor charges of unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles and driving with a DUI suspended license.

Domenico was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Schlegel, who set bail at $20,000, before being lodged in Northampton County Prison.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

