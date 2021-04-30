PA Convicts Busted With Nazi Paraphernalia, Nearly $1 Million In Meth, Fentanyl, 'Ghost Guns'

A pair of formerly convicted felons were found with Nazi paraphernalia in addition to nearly $1 million worth of crystal meth, Fentanyl and firearms in a Northampton County trafficking scheme, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday.

A search warrant was conducted Wednesday at the Northampton Borough home of Christopher Weikert and Tara Gallucci, both 34, by the Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Shapiro said.

The search turned up the following:

21.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, street value: $968,000

25.5 grams (1,275 doses) of Fentanyl, street value: $4,275

Six fully assembled ghost guns

Three 80 percent receivers used to make ghost guns

Four assault rifles

Three handguns

Various ghost gun parts, drug and Nazi paraphernalia

“People have the right to feel safe in their homes and in the neighborhoods where they live and work – and gun and drug traffickers erode that basic right,” said Shapiro.

“These traffickers were also carrying ghost guns, which are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic. We must continue to get these poisons out of our neighborhoods and off our streets.”

While Gallucci remains in custody, Weikert is still at large after fleeing the scene during the search, authorities said.

Both have been charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver, three counts each of possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, and 14 counts of possession of prohibited firearms, authorities said.

