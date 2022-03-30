Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: 6 Killed, 80 Vehicles Towed From I-81 Snow Squall Crash: PA State Police
Police & Fire

Owner Flees After Dog Attack In Lehigh Valley, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Ramblewood Drive and Fringe Lane in Forks Township/Akita Dog
Ramblewood Drive and Fringe Lane in Forks Township/Akita Dog Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Pixabay/uadrienn)

A man fled the scene after his dog attacked a Lehigh Valley resident Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Forks Township Police seeking the owner’s identity stated that a large light-colored Akita attacked a resident near Ramblewood Drive and Fringe Lane around 7 p.m.

The victim reportedly told officers that the owner — described as a Black man around 70 years old — got into an older beige sedan with the dog and left the area after the attack.

His identity has since been determined but not released, according to police.

It was not immediately clear whether charges had been filed.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.