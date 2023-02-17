Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Child Raptists, Abusive Dads, Deviant Boyfriends Wanted For Sex Offender Violations Across PA
Police & Fire

Northampton Man Arrested For Child Pornography, State Police Say

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
A Pennsylvania state police trooper uniform.
A Pennsylvania state police trooper uniform. Photo Credit: Twitter/Trooper Megan Frazer @PSPTroopHPIO

A Northampton County man faces more than a dozen felony charges related child sex abuse material, state authorities said. 

Bruno Gomes, 47, of East Allen Township, was taken into custody after troopers executed a search warrant at his Colony Drive home on Thursday, Feb. 16, state police wrote. 

Gomes was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Capobianco on ten counts of possession, two counts of dissemination, and two counts of criminal use of a communications facility, per the police report. 

Judge Capobianco set bail at $25,000, and Gomes was remanded to the Northampton County lockup, troopers added. He will return to court for a preliminary hearing on March 3. 

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.