Northampton Man Arrested For Child Pornography, State Police Say

A Northampton County man faces more than a dozen felony charges related child sex abuse material, state authorities said.

Bruno Gomes, 47, of East Allen Township, was taken into custody after troopers executed a search warrant at his Colony Drive home on Thursday, Feb. 16, state police wrote.

Gomes was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge John Capobianco on ten counts of possession, two counts of dissemination, and two counts of criminal use of a communications facility, per the police report.

Judge Capobianco set bail at $25,000, and Gomes was remanded to the Northampton County lockup, troopers added. He will return to court for a preliminary hearing on March 3.

