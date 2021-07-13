Northampton County Woman, 54, Seeks Justice After Being Struck By Hit-Run Driver With Grandson

A Northampton County woman is attempting to track down the hit-and-run driver who struck her van with her grandson inside on Monday afternoon.

Marcia Bachman, 54, was behind the wheel of her Chrysler Town and Country van when she was struck by a sedan on the S-turn on Weaversville Road in Northampton around 3:30 p.m.

The driver — believed to be a young man — sped off without stopping, Bachman said.

“This guy just bounced off my car, he was flying so fast,” Bachman, of Northampton, told Daily Voice. “If he would’ve hit any sooner, he would’ve hit right where I was sitting.”

Bachman was fortunately unharmed, as was her 10-year-old grandson, who was sitting in the front passenger’s seat.

As the pair waited for police and a tow truck, Bachman said she had to get out and direct traffic herself to prevent the other countless speeding drivers from causing another accident.

“There were four cars sitting on the side of the road, they could clearly see the damage on my van, and they were still flying through that S-turn,” she said. “I had to direct traffic and get people to slow down. I was so angry.”

Meanwhile, three Good Samaritans, Cheryl, Amanda and Carina, pulled over to help and ensure that the pair were safe.

Bachman, whose van lost its side mirror, had a tire blown and a backdoor smashed in, says other drivers are “constantly” speeding through the tricky S-turns in the area.

“Those S-turns, people use them like a racetrack,” she said. “You can’t see around the bends.”

Bachman is working with police and asking the public’s help tracking down the suspect vehicle — a four-door off-white sedan that now has a broken mirror and blue paint scratched along the side.

Though shaken up, Bachman is grateful for hers and her grandson’s safety.

“My grandson is fine, that’s all that matters,” she said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact state police.

