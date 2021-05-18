Northampton County Man Who Sexually Abused Children Sentenced To Decades Behind Bars: Report

A 62-year-old Northampton County man who plead guilty to aggravated indecent assault will spend between two and four decades behind bars and must register as a sex offender for life, the district attorney’s office announced following his Tuesday sentencing.

Richard Repsher of West Easton entered the guilty plea to two counts in February after being accused of the assaults, in which both victims were under the age of 13, LehighValleyLive reports citing court records.

Repsher assaulted the children at the Main Street building he lived in, which was the same building where the victims received childcare, PA State Police say in the report.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

