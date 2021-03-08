Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Cuomo Sexually Harassed 'Multiple Women,' Including State Trooper, Scathing AG Report Charges
Police & Fire

Northampton County Car Fire Shuts Down Route 33 Overpass

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
A Tuesday morning car fire in Northampton County shut down an overpass bridge on Route 33 for the resulting investigation, crews said.
A Tuesday morning car fire in Northampton County shut down an overpass bridge on Route 33 for the resulting investigation, crews said. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Co. via Facebook

A Tuesday morning car fire in Northampton County shut down an overpass bridge on Route 33 for the resulting investigation, crews said.

The car went up in flames in on Route 33 northbound near the Route 22 interchange late Tuesday morning, the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company said.

The Church Road bridge was shut down to check for damages due to the distance of the fire, the department said.

It is not clear how long the bridge will remain closed.

“If you use the Church Road bridge, please consider an alternate route,” the fire company said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.