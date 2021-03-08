Northampton County Car Fire Shuts Down Route 33 Overpass

A Tuesday morning car fire in Northampton County shut down an overpass bridge on Route 33 for the resulting investigation, crews said.

The car went up in flames in on Route 33 northbound near the Route 22 interchange late Tuesday morning, the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company said.

The Church Road bridge was shut down to check for damages due to the distance of the fire, the department said.

It is not clear how long the bridge will remain closed.

“If you use the Church Road bridge, please consider an alternate route,” the fire company said.

