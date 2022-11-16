No-Show Contractor Sought For Fraud In Forks Township: Police

A contractor paid to do landscaping work for a Northampton County couple but never actually did any of it is being sought for fraud by authorities.

Steven Colson, 44, was was paid half the funds to complete the work for a client on the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue sometime last spring, authorities in Forks Township said.

But Colson — who owns M&S Lawn and Landscape — never came back. The work completed and the funds were not returned, police said.

Detectives determined the signature on the cashed check was similar to the one on Colson's driver's license. Several weeks passed without any work being completed or a refund provided to the complainant, police said.

Detectives spoke with Colson, who promised to return the funds to the complainant, however, no funds were returned. An arrest warrant was issued for Steven Colson on Tuesday, Nov. 15, for home improvement fraud.

Anyone with information regarding Colson's whereabouts is requested to submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH.

