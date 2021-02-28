Massive Search Under Way For Missing Philadelphia Teen Jalen Maxwell

A massive search was under way Sunday in Philadelphia for 13-year-old Jalen Maxwell.

Jalen was last seen at his home in the Wissinoming section of the city around 6:45 a.m. Friday, authorities said.

Jalen is 5'4", 110 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He is believed to be wearing a green Children's Place jacket with fur around the hood, red and black Adidas sneakers, and a blue & black backpack with multiple zippers and pockets.

Jalen's classmates and friends from the St. Martin of Tours School in Oxford Circle set out on Saturday to help locate him.

The teen's mom told CBS that her son has a mild form of autism.

Anyone with information on Jalen Maxwell's whereabouts is asked to contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153 or call 911.

