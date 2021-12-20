Contact Us
Man Wanted For Brutal Assault In Northampton County: Police

Valerie Musson
Darshawn K. Hallett
Darshawn K. Hallett Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a man who brutally assaulted a victim in Northampton County.

Darshawn K. Hallett, 37, was identified on surveillance footage striking another man in the back of the head with a stainless steel water bottle at Merakey on Sullivan Trail in Nazareth shortly before 3:25 p.m. on Dec. 15, Slate Belt Regional Police said.

Hallett was also seen punching the back of the victim’s head with a closed fist, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Hallett’s arrest with charges for felony aggravated assault, possessing instruments of crime, simple assault and harassment.

Hallett was previously apprehended after allegedly attacking three employees at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg and exposing himself to one of them in April of 2020, according to a report from WFMZ.

Anyone with information about Hallett's whereabouts is asked to contact Slate Belt Regional Police.

Source: Slate Belt Regional Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

