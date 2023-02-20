Contact Us
Man Threatens To Kill Slate Belt Officer After Getting Booted From American Legion: Authorities

Cecilia Levine
Gregory Lutz.
Gregory Lutz. Photo Credit: Slate Belt Regional PD

A 61-year-old man threatened to kill police officers after being kicked out of an American Legion in Wind Gap, authorities said.

Gregory L. Lutz first threatened patrons after getting the boot from the establishment around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, Slate Belt police said.

Lutz then threaten to kill the intervening officer, and continued using lewd language in the parking lot — threatening to "commit the crime of homicide of an officer," according to authorities.

Lutz was arrested and taken to the Northampton County Central Booking Center, where he was arraigned before a Magisterial District Judge. A Magisterial District Judge set secured bail. G. LUTZ was lodged in the Northampton County Prison.

