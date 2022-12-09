Man Shot In Bethlehem, Suspect In Custody: Police

A 21-year-old Bethlehem man was arrested and charged with attempted homicide following a Thursday night shooting, authorities said.

Heriberto Reyes Garcia was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault (serious bodily injury), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing instruments of crime, Bethlehem Police said Friday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of Dover Lane around 8:55 p.m. found several spent shell casings and live rounds, as well as damage to a home a vehicle nearby, they said.

A follow-up investigation found that a man had been shot and taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, where he remains in stable condition.

A search of a nearby home led to the discovery of Garcia hiding in an upstairs bedroom, as well as a firearm in the residence.

Garcia admitted “being involved in an altercation with other persons, including the victim, and firing a handgun at said persons during the altercation,” police said.

Garcia is in custody and awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Limpar at jlimpar@bethlehem-pa.gov or call the Bethlehem Police Service Center at 610-865-7000.

