Lehigh Valley Thief Posed As Homeowner To Intercept Package, Cops Warn

Authorities in Northampton County are searching for the thief who they say pretended to be a resident and accepted a package directly from a delivery driver.

It happened in Palmer Township at about 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, the department said. The suspect allegedly met a FedEx driver at the victim's home, saying he was "in a rush" but wanted his package.

After receiving the delivery, the suspect got in his car and drove away, police said. Detectives later viewed porch camera footage from the victim's home and found that the suspect had been lurking in the area since 9 a.m., "apparently waiting for this delivery" for hours.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Sonic with both front hubcaps removed. Palmer Township police are asking anyone with information to identify the car or suspect.

To submit a tip, email Officer Keith Border at kborder@palmerpd.org or visit the Northampton County Crime Watch webpage.

