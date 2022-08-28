Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Lehigh Valley Man Who Nearly Stabbed His Own Dad Dead In Custody: Report

Cecilia Levine
Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino
Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino Photo Credit: Palmer Township PD

A 29-year-old man wanted for nearly stabbing his dad dead in Northampton County has been arrested, WFMZ reports.

Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino fled the scene on the 900 block of Mine Lane Road in Palmer Township in a 2011 Nissan Altima around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, local police said.

His dad, Joseph Rizzolino, 60, was found suffering multiple stab wounds. The younger Rizzolino was arrested sometime Sunday.

He was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and four other related offenses, police said.

