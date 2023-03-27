Lehigh Valley Man Charged With Slingshot Attack

A Lehigh Valley man has a date with a Northampton County judge after authorities say he targeted somebody with a slingshot.

The alleged victim walked into the Slate Belt Regional Police headquarters on Monday, March 20 to report that he had been struck in the back with a marble, the department wrote in a release.

The man told officers Pen Argyl Borough on the 600 block of West Pennsylvania Avenue when someone in a car "shot" him as he returned to his vehicle, according to the release.

Using the suspect vehicle's registration, police said they tracked down 24-year-old Robert P. Lewis. Jr. of Bangor. Lewis had a slingshot in his possession and was charged at the scene with misdemeanor simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and summary offenses, the department wrote.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10, court filings show.

