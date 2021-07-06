Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
KNOW THIS Car? State Police Seek ID For Vehicle That Hit Unmarked Cruiser On Rt. 22, Sped Away

Valerie Musson
The suspect vehicle is described as silver and may be a Chevrolet Malibu, authorities said. Photo Credit: PA State Police

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle they say struck an unmarked patrol cruiser in Bethlehem and fled the scene Saturday night.

The trooper stopped on the right shoulder of Route 22 eastbound near Route 33 in Bethlehem Township to investigate reports of eight vehicles racing just after 11:40 p.m., PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said Monday.

As the trooper was opening the driver’s side door, the suspect vehicle — which had stopped on the right shoulder behind the unmarked cruiser — sped away and hit the driver’s side door, Branosky said.

The suspect vehicle is described as silver and may be a Chevrolet Malibu, authorities said.

The vehicle also has damages on the rear passenger side.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Corporal Patrick Dawe of the Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville barracks at (610) 395–1438 and reference Incident Number PA21-776294.

