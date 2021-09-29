Contact Us
KNOW THIS CAR? Police Seek Suspect Vehicle In Bethlehem Husky Theft

Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help locating a dog that was stolen from the front yard of a Bethlehem home.
A female Husky was stolen from the yard of a home on Willow Park Road around 1 p.m. on Sept. 21, Bethlehem Township police said.

The suspects were traveling in the vehicle pictured above.

“We were hoping that our suspects thought they were helping by collecting a stray dog, but over the past week, they never contacted police, non-emergency dispatch, or local shelters,” police said.

Anyone with information about the theft or owner of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Ptl. Kraemer at 610-419-0830 or gkraemer@bethlehemtwp.com.

