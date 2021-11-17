Contact Us
Police & Fire

KNOW THEM? Bethlehem Police Seek Men In $600 Home Depot Theft

Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of wiring from Home Depot in Bethlehem.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of wiring from Home Depot in Bethlehem.

The men — pictured above — were seen on surveillance footage leaving the Nazareth Pike Home Depot location with approximately $600 of wire around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, township police said in a Wednesday release.

The men drove away in a green Ford F150, police said.

Anyone with information about the men’s identities is asked to contact Ptl. Knouss at 610-419-9689 or email jknouss@bethlehemtwp.com.

