KNOW THEM? Bethlehem Police Seek Men In $600 Home Depot Theft

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of wiring from Home Depot in Bethlehem.

The men — pictured above — were seen on surveillance footage leaving the Nazareth Pike Home Depot location with approximately $600 of wire around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, township police said in a Wednesday release.

The men drove away in a green Ford F150, police said.

Anyone with information about the men’s identities is asked to contact Ptl. Knouss at 610-419-9689 or email jknouss@bethlehemtwp.com.

