Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Man Who Used Fake Credit Card, Assaulted Worker At Bethlehem Store

Valerie Musson
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say used a fraudulent credit card, assaulted a worker and threatened customers at Bed Bath & Beyond in Bethlehem. Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say used a fraudulent credit card, assaulted a worker and threatened customers at Bed Bath & Beyond in Bethlehem.

The man pictured above is accused of using a fraudulent credit card to buy several gift cards at the Southmont Way store around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Bethlehem Township Police said.

When the man was confronted, he stole the gift cards, assaulted an employee and told everyone that he had a gun, police said.

The man then drove away in the vehicle pictured above.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Inv. Fox at 610-419-9646 or efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

