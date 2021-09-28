KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Man Caught On Surveillance In String Of Bethlehem Car Burglaries

Police in Bethlehem are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage burglarizing several vehicles before dawn Monday.

The man entered numerous unlocked vehicles near Santee Road east through Harvard Place, Bethlehem Township police said on Facebook.

“Almost every vehicle he entered, he stole something from,” police said.

During the early morning hours of September 27, 2021 the depicted male entered multiple unlocked vehicles in the area of... Posted by Bethlehem Township Police Dept on Monday, September 27, 2021

A second video of the man is posted in shared in the Facebook post’s comments, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Inv. Fox at 610-419-9646 or email efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

