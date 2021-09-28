Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
KNOW HIM? Police Seek ID For Man Caught On Surveillance In String Of Bethlehem Car Burglaries

Valerie Musson
Police in Bethlehem are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage burglarizing several vehicles before dawn Monday.
Photo Credit: Bethlehem Township Police Dept. via Facebook

Police in Bethlehem are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage burglarizing several vehicles before dawn Monday.

The man entered numerous unlocked vehicles near Santee Road east through Harvard Place, Bethlehem Township police said on Facebook.

“Almost every vehicle he entered, he stole something from,” police said.

A second video of the man is posted in shared in the Facebook post’s comments, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call Inv. Fox at 610-419-9646 or email efox@bethlehemtwp.com.

