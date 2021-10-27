KNOW HIM? Man Caught On Tape Stealing Wallet From Lehigh Valley Walmart

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage stealing a wallet from a Lehigh Valley Walmart.

The wallet was left in a self-checkout lane by a customer at the Lower Nazareth Township store before the man picked it up and left on Oct. 7, Colonial Regional Police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Officer Bird of the Colonial Regional Police at (610) 861-4820. Callers can remain anonymous.

