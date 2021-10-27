Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Halloween Hysteria: Would Anyone Really Give Your Trick-Or-Treater Pot Edibles?
Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Man Caught On Tape Stealing Wallet From Lehigh Valley Walmart

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage stealing a wallet from a Lehigh Valley Walmart.
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage stealing a wallet from a Lehigh Valley Walmart. Photo Credit: Colonial Regional Police Department via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance footage stealing a wallet from a Lehigh Valley Walmart.

The wallet was left in a self-checkout lane by a customer at the Lower Nazareth Township store before the man picked it up and left on Oct. 7, Colonial Regional Police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact Officer Bird of the Colonial Regional Police at (610) 861-4820. Callers can remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.