KNOW HIM? ID Sought For Suspect In Northampton County Car Break-In Spree

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several cars in Northampton County.

The suspect, pictured above, entered multiple unlocked vehicles and stole cash and other valuables between midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Forks Township Police said.

Areas hit include Sullivan Tr., Clark Pl., Red Barn Dr., and Trails End Ct., according to a map posted by the department.

The man may be in his late 20s or early 30s, authorities said.

Scroll down to view additional surveillance photos of the suspect and a map of locations hit.

Anyone with information or additional surveillance footage is asked to call Forks Township Police Det. Schippers at 610-438-8120 or send an email to bschippers@forkstownship.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.