Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Infant Falls Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb, Police Say
Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? ID Sought For Suspect In Northampton County Car Break-In Spree

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several cars in Northampton County.
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several cars in Northampton County. Photo Credit: Forks Township Detectives via Facebook

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several cars in Northampton County.

The suspect, pictured above, entered multiple unlocked vehicles and stole cash and other valuables between midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Forks Township Police said.

Areas hit include Sullivan Tr., Clark Pl., Red Barn Dr., and Trails End Ct., according to a map posted by the department.

The man may be in his late 20s or early 30s, authorities said.

Scroll down to view additional surveillance photos of the suspect and a map of locations hit.

Anyone with information or additional surveillance footage is asked to call Forks Township Police Det. Schippers at 610-438-8120 or send an email to bschippers@forkstownship.org.

to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.